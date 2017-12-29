President Trump took a swipe at Sen. Joe Manchin in an interview Thursday in which he said the West Virginia Democrat talks about bipartisanship, but neglects to act in such a way.

In particular, Trump mentioned how Manchin and other Democrats spoke about how they were willing to negotiate with Republicans on healthcare and tax reform, but then uniformly voted against those efforts this year.

“He talks. But he doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t do,” Trump said in reference to Manching, while speaking with the New York Times at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

He then evoked what he views dealing with Manchin is like.

“‘Hey, let’s get together, let’s do bipartisan,'" Trump said, imitating Manchin. "I say, ‘Good, let’s go.’ Then you don’t hear from him again.”

Manchin, a centrist Democrat from a state that voted heavily in favor of Trump in 2016, recently told Politico that Trump had repeatedly pressured him to switch parties and to vote in favor of repealing Obamacare and for tax reform — both Republican priorities.

He also said he's not worried about a potentially tough re-election fight in 2018.

“I’m not worried at all,” Manchin told Politico. “Not one iota am I worried.”

Manchin's office did not immediately return the Washington Examiner's request for comment on Trump's latest remarks about him.