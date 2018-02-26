President Trump on Sunday touted economic growth and a decrease in regulation under his administration at the annual 2018 Governors' Ball at the White House, but said the more pressing issue is school safety for adding school safety should be at the top of their respective agendas.

Trump said school safety would be among the top priorities for meetings scheduled for Monday between the White House and governors in attendance, particularly in the wake of the "horrible" high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., earlier in February.

"I think we'll make that first on our list, because we have to end our country of what's happening (sic) with respect to that subject," Trump said.

Trump also devoted much of the speech to his economic agenda and tax reform legislation.

He specifically lauded gross domestic product economic indicators since former President Barack Obama's last financial quarter in office before also congratulating the group on the "massive tax cuts" passed by the Republican-controlled Congress at the end of 2017, which "are now starting to kick in."

"I think that you're going to see some numbers coming up over the next year the likes of which we haven't seen in our country for many, many years," Trump told the crowd gathered for the formal reception in the State Dining Room.

The line earned a round of applause from the GOP-heavy audience, despite a couple of Democratic governors traveling to Washington, D.C., for the annual event.

"You're very, very special people. The job you do is really incredible, and it's not easy, but we're very proud of you and we're very proud to have you here," the president concluded.



