President Trump wants his proposed military parade to take place on Veterans Day.

Trump has directed the Pentagon to organize the parade for Nov. 11, according to a memo written by national security adviser H.R. McMaster and summarized to Politico.

Trump wants the parade to start at the White House and end at the U.S. Capitol, about 2 miles away.

The memo was sent to Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis from McMaster and says the president wants Mattis to brief him on “concepts of operation for this event.”

Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, estimated earlier this month that the parade would cost the federal government between $10 million and $30 million.

Trump raised the possibility of the parade to highlight the strength of the U.S. military and show appreciation for the troops, months after he attended the Bastille Day celebration in France with President Emmanuel Macron.