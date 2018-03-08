A steelworker who spoke at the White House during President Trump’s announcement on tariffs surprised Trump by telling him his father is still alive after Trump assumed his father had died.

The worker, named Scott, said Trump’s decision means a lot to him because his father, Herman, lost his job due to imports coming into the U.S.

“What that does to a man with six kids is devastating,” he said. “I never want to see it happen again for these workers.”

When he finished speaking, Trump told him: “Your father, Herman, is looking down on you.”

“Oh, he’s still alive,” the steelworker responded.