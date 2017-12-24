President Trump talked with five deployed U.S. military units on Christmas Eve — one from each branch — telling the troops, “We’re winning.”

According to a White House pool report, Trump’s conversation totaled five minutes before the press was asked to leave the room so the president could talk more personally with the service members.

Trump reportedly complimented the military members on “how well we’re doing” in the fight against terrorism, adding, “We’re winning.”

The president first addressed Army Col. Charles Lombardo and the soldiers of Iron Brigade deployed in Kuwait.

They’re “doing an incredible job,” he said.

He commended the Navy Commander Timothy LaBenz and his crew aboard the USS Sampson for setting a “new standard in readiness,” and separately thanked the Coast Guard for its response to numerous hurricanes that battered the U.S. this year.

“Many Republicans are very happy, but I have to tell you the people of Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, lots of other states are even more happy. What a job you’ve done. The Coast Guard saved thousands and thousands of lives, almost it’s unbelievable when I look at the charts, I saw the number of lives you saved. So I want to congratulate the Coast Guard for having done an incredible job,” Trump said to Coast Guard Capt. Matthew Wadleigh in Guantanamo Bay.

According to the White House, Trump also spoke with Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Goossen in Qatar.

“We’re going to be speaking with the wonderful people of the media and asking them to leave,” Trump told the media. “Enjoy yourselves. Really appreciate it, have a great Christmas and we’re going to do some very personal questions between these great people and myself. We want to thank you very much for being here. If I don’t see you during the day, have a great holiday, and a great Christmas. Thank you very much.”