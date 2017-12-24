President Trump touted the strength of his political base Sunday, chastising the media for talking about polls that show Democrats are widely preferred to Republicans on a generic ballot.

“The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is. They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well - nobody is going to beat us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump tweeted.

The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is. They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well - nobody is going to beat us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2017

Trump’s approval rating continues to hover far below 50 percent and has dipped as low as 32 percent during his first year, a historic low for a first-year president. Typically, presidents see the greatest amount of support during their first year.

Recent polls from CNN and other outlets show Democrats are gaining strength ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

A recent poll showed a generic Democrat could beat a generic Republican by 18 points, which is far beyond a typical result even during the midterm elections that typically go against the party in the White House.