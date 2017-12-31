President Trump Sunday promised the United States would be on guard to watch for human rights violations during a new wave of protests by Iranians against their government.

“Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!” Trump tweeted.

The protests in Tehran and around the rest of the Islamic Republic are the largest to hit that country since 2009, when the government itself was threatened by massive protests of a presidential election before a huge government crackdown.

The spontaneous protests are pushing back against the country’s poor economy. The protests are mostly led by college students.

Reports indicate the protesters have chanted against high-ranking government officials and some chant the name of the former shah, an American-backed royal who was overthrown in the 1979 revolution.

Trump’s administration has repeatedly made comments in favor of the protesters since the protests broke out at the end of last week.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued a statement of support on Friday and Trump tweeted multiple times about the protests in the last few days, saying “the world is watching” what’s happening in Iran and the Iranian people must make a choice to not live under an oppressive regime.