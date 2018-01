President Trump will speak to members of the Republican National Committee during its winter meeting next week, according to a report.

The president will address RNC members in an evening appearance Feb. 1 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to Politico. Vice President Mike Pence will also address a lunch during the annual gathering.

The RNC’s winter meeting, which will take place at the Washington Hilton, will start Jan. 31.