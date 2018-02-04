President Trump is set to attend a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in March after missing an appearance at a Jan. 20 gala at the Florida property that marked the one-year anniversary of his inauguration amid a partial government shutdown.

The RNC and Trump campaign announced the soiree will take place on March 3rd at Mar-a-Lago, according to an invitation obtained by Florida Politics, coincidentally scheduled at the same time the RNC will be hosting their annual spring retreat in Palm Beach, Fla., placing major GOP donors in the area for the event.

The event is hosted by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel and newly appointed finance chairman Todd Ricketts.

Tickets for the reception begin at $2,700 to get inside. A payment of $25,000 provides access to a reception and two seats at the dinner, and $50,000 pays for the reception, two tickets to dinner and a photo op with the president.

Trump stayed in Washington, D.C., last month, cancelling his planned appearance at the event which was scheduled on the one year anniversary of his inauguration, due to the government shutdown which lasted 69 hours that weekend.