President Trump will mark the one-year anniversary of his Jan. 20 inauguration on Saturday at a celebration at the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., according to a new report.

The event, which may come amid a government shutdown, is being hosted by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel and gambling magnate Steve Wynn, Bloomberg reported Thursday evening.

An invitation for the event said tickets are starting at $100,000 a pair, covering dinner and a photograph with Trump. Couples can also participate in a roundtable for $250,000.

The event will benefit both the RNC and Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump is scheduled to travel Friday afternoon leave Washington, D.C., for Palm Beach. The possibility remains he will be at the Mar-a-Lago at the start of a partial government shutdown if the Senate can't agree Friday to pass a short-term spending bill that was approved by the House Thursday evening.

The festivities to celebrate Trump's first year in office have already begun at the Mar-a-Lago. The Trumpette gala took place at the resort on Friday.