President Trump issued an ultimatum Tuesday, telling Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., he risks failing to secure a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program if he reneges on his offer to fund Trump's proposed border wall.

"Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Schumer on Monday said he would withdraw terms he gave to Trump last week that stipulated Democrats would agree to $25 billion for border security, including a wall, in exchange for protecting so-called "Dreamers," or young illegal immigrant brought to the U.S. as children.

Trump's warning follows rumblings among Senate Republicans that a bipartisan bill on immigration reform, which is crucial for a government spending deal, was now in jeopardy after Schumer's announcement.

Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Schumer’s retraction has already “set back” the talks “a long way” and could stall them permanently if wall funding now becomes non-negotiable for Democrats.

This is the second time Trump has used the moniker "Cryin' Chuck" to refer to the top Democrat in the Senate.

"Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp," Trump tweeted shortly after news of the former FBI director's firing broke in May.