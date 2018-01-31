President Trump told family members of two girls who were killed by MS-13 that everyone present at the State of the Union was praying for their families and that the nation was mourning for their families

“Everyone in this chamber is praying for you,” Trump said Tuesday night to the parents of the girls, Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens. “Everyone in America is grieving for you.”

Cuevas and Mickens were attacked in Sept. 2016 by members of the primarily Latino gang, according to the New York Times. Of the four gang members who were charged in both deaths, three had entered the U.S. illegally.

Trump has frequently spoken about crimes conducted by illegal immigrants and made mention of the issue during his presidential campaign.

