President Trump will hold a rally in the Pittsburgh area on March 10, just three days before a special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, Trump's re-election campaign announced on Friday.

The event "was originally scheduled last month but was postponed out of respect for the victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting," the campaign noted in its announcement of the event. Trump's rally next week will be the 20th he has held in Pennsylvania and the fifth he has scheduled near Pittsburgh, the campaign said.

Trump has endorsed Rick Saccone, the longtime Republican state representative who is running against Conor Lamb, a former Marine and the Democratic candidate for the seat.

The district opened up when Republican Rep. Tim Murphy resigned amid controversy over reports that he had asked a woman with whom he had an extra-marital affair to get an abortion when he thought she was pregnant.

Democrats have poured millions into the race in the hopes of flipping the district and boosting their position ahead of the midterms in November. Republicans have also spent heavily to hold onto the district, which voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016. Polls leading up to the special election on March 13 have suggested the contest between Lamb and Saccone is tight.

Trump traveled to the Pittsburgh area in January to give what the White House billed as an economic speech. However, Trump used the opportunity to throw his support behind Saccone and urge his supporters to cast their ballots for him in March.

Michael Glassner, the chief operating officer of Trump's campaign, described the upcoming rally on March 10 as a chance for Trump to showcase the tax reform law Republicans passed late last year.

“Today we are pleased to announce a campaign rally featuring President Donald Trump, in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, March 10," Glassner said in a statement. "The president is really looking forward to visiting the Pittsburgh area to highlight the benefits that his historic tax cuts are providing hard working families across Pennsylvania and to celebrate our booming economy now that America is once again open for business.”