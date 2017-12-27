President Trump will hold talks in early January with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, the White House announced Wednesday.

The two leaders are slated to meet in Washington on Jan. 10 to discuss economic security, trade, and the ongoing battle against Islamic State militants.

"President Trump looks forward to exchanging views on the bilateral ties between the United States and Norway, and how jointly to advance regional and global security, and economic prosperity," the White House said in a statement about Solberg's upcoming visit.

Norwegian government officials warned the Trump administration earlier this month not to proceed with recognizing Jerusalem as the capitol city of Israel, claiming that doing so would trigger dangerous pushback and make the prospect of a Mideast peace deal more difficult.