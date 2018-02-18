President Trump will meet with state and local officials on Thursday to discuss school safety in the wake of a high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that claimed the lives of 17 people on Valentine's Day.

The meeting was announced Sunday as part of the White House's weekly media guidance, and follows similar consultations Trump held on Friday when he visited the Broward County Sheriff's Office with Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

On Wednesday, Broward County law enforcement and medical personnel were called to respond to a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire with an AR-style firearm.

Cruz has since been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The planned White House discussion comes after revelations FBI agents did not follow protocol when they received a tip that Cruz had been behaving erratically and threatening to kill people.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered an “immediate review” of the Department of Justice and FBI over the incident.

The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Washington Examiner regarding whether a second meeting scheduled for Wednesday with "high school students and teachers" was also related to the tragedy.