President Trump's physical has been scheduled for Jan. 12, and the results will be read out to the public by Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House doctor.

“The President’s physical is scheduled for Jan. 12 and Dr. Jackson, the president's doctor, will give a readout of the exam after it's completed," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement provided to the Washington Examiner.

The president will be evaluated at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. In the past, a White House doctor has reviewed a president's results and at times has also carried out the exam alongside various specialists. Jackson is the same White House doctor who since 2013 held the role under former President Barack Obama.

No law demands disclosure of a president's medical record, and, as was the case under past presidents, a doctor will only release information the patient has consented to. Trump, who is now 71, was the oldest person at the start of his presidency, though Ronald Reagan was nearly 78 at the end of his second term.

Trump's critics have raised questions about his mental and physical health, while those who work close to him have publicly marveled at his stamina.

A Washington Examiner review of historical documents and past presidential medical records that were made public reveal some information about what to expect from the exam. Like many routine physicals, they can include vital statistics about weight, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. They also may indicate whether a president has had moles removed, whether he is up to date on his vaccines and whether any minor afflictions, like heartburn, are troubling him. Doctors assess the president's hearing and vision, and may make changes to medications.

Other information included in past presidential health records can potentially be more embarrassing to a president, including whether he has gained weight or has hemorrhoids, or whether he has ever had a sexually transmitted infection. Doctors may make recommendations about how a patient can make healthier choices, whether recommending against eating certain foods or encouraging a specific exercise routine.

The timing of Trump's first exam as president aligns roughly with that of Obama's first, which was completed in February after his first year in office. Over the course of his presidency, Obama had at least four routine exams.

Regular medical exams in which results were later released to the public became more commonplace following the terms of Reagan. Former President George H.W. Bush had at least four routine medical exams while in office, while Bill Clinton underwent six exams during his two terms and George W. Bush had at least five.

The second Bush and Obama both had doctor statements pronouncing them "fit for duty."