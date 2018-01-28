President Trump will preview several new components of his legislative agenda when he delivers the State of the Union address next week, all of which will go beyond the $1 trillion infrastructure plan he is already expected to unveil.

According to a senior administration official, the theme of Trump's speech will be "building a safe, strong, and proud America," and he will focus on five key issue areas: jobs and the economy, immigration, trade, infrastructure, and national security.

"To Congress, the tone will be one of bipartisanship, and he will be very forward-looking," the official said, adding that Trump will be "speaking from the heart" when he enters the House chamber next Tuesday. "His speech will represent our American values and unite us with patriotism."

The president has delivered two speeches recently that have served as preparation for his first State of the Union address — one at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit last November, and another at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 26. In both high-profile appearances, Trump channeled his "America First" outlook and warned other countries that they could no longer take advantage of the U.S.

The senior administration official said Trump has been drawing on those remarks as he works with staff to craft his upcoming joint address.

But Trump will also present a handful of straightforward legislative proposals that may help him connect with less politically-connected individuals who tune in to his speech.

"A lot of the things he will present in this speech are very much common-sense agenda items," the official said, adding that "there will be some things that are new."

Trump has been carefully working on the hour-long speech "for several weeks," gathering input from various agencies, Cabinet secretaries, and his closest aides. However influential those input channels may be, the official said the process "begins and ends with the president," and Trump can be expected to add his own flair.

The president already has a proven tendency to deviate from the script when he turns his attention to foreign policy, and particularly North Korea, both of which he is expected to touch on during his remarks Tuesday.

Asked if he'll use phrases like "rocket man" or "fire and fury," the senior administration official declined to comment.

"The State of the Union is about mostly domestic issues, and national security with North Korea is only going to be a part of that," the official said.

A separate White House official stressed that the focus of the speech will be Trump's year-one accomplishments, adding that many of the guests he and the first lady chose to invite are individuals who have benefitted from the Trump agenda.

"Guest[s] will be reflective of these themes, folks who have benefited from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," the White House official said, adding that Trump's guests list will also pay attention "to the opioid crisis and the heroes in that effort."