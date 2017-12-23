President Trump may not want to check his mentions.

The president was criticized by a variety of Twitter users on Saturday, from comedian Chelsea Handler to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz, D-Fla., for his remarks he reportedly made about Haitians and Nigerians.

The White House has denied the "outrageous claims" in the New York Times report that said Trump, during a summer Oval Office meeting about immigration, claimed that Haitians "all have AIDS" and once Nigerians see what life in America is like, they would never "go back to their huts."

"We should never respond to the President’s hatred and bigotry with silence. It’s a good thing the Haitian community is far stronger, wiser, and kinder than Donald Trump will ever be," Wasserman Shultz tweeted.

Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., said the comments are "beneath the office of the President."

"The America I know welcomes those fleeing conflict and disaster with open arms. President Trump is once again embarrassing our nation at home and abroad," Crowley said.

Comedian and outspoken Trump critic Handler said: "Of course @realDonaldTrump said Haitians have AIDS. That’s exactly something he would say. Why even bother refuting it? Republicans don’t care what he does. If he killed someone on 5th Avenue, Republicans would say the person had it coming. They all belong in jail."

The co-founder of the Democratic Coalition said the comments are "sad and pathetic."

"Donald Trump said he thinks 'all Haitians have AIDS' & said once Nigerians saw America they’d never 'go back to their huts.' Hateful words from a lifelong bigot. An ignorant racist with no respect for anyone except for rich white men that applaud him. Sad and pathetic. Resign!" Scott Dworkin tweeted.

Dear Haitians and Nigerians,



We should never become numb to this: Trump actually said that all Haitians have AIDS, and Nigerians would never “go back to their huts” in Africa once they had seen America.



