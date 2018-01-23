President Trump touted a “big win,” and signaled a willingness to work on accomplishing a deal concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Monday, just hours after signing a temporary spending bill that ended the partial government shutdown.

“Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown,” Trump tweeted. "Now I want a big win for everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and DACA, but especially for our Great Military and Border Security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table!”

Trump signed the bill Monday night, after both houses in Congress approved the bill earlier in the day. The stopgap spending measure means the government will remain open until Feb. 8.

No agreement has been reached yet concerning immigration reform and protection from deportation for those covered by DACA who entered the U.S. illegally as children — provisions Democrats want included in an appropriations measure.

But the Senate got on board with the temporary spending measure after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed the Senate would consider legislation regarding a new DACA program, regardless of the results rendered from bipartisan discussions with Republicans, Democrats, and the White House on the issue.

“Let me be clear, this immigration debate will have a level playing field at the outset and an amendment process that is fair to all sides,” McConnell said Monday. “And it would be my strong preference for the Senate to consider a proposal that can be signed into law. A bipartisan, bicameral group is already negotiating, and I look forward to the completion of its work.”

The partial government shutdown started over the weekend after most Senate Democrats and a few Republicans voted to block a temporary spending bill that would have authorized funding for the government until Feb. 16.



The last time the government entered a shutdown was in 2013 under the Obama administration.