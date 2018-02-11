President Trump claimed more than 4 million people have received a bonus or raise due to the tax reform legislation passed at the end of 2016.

“4.2 million hard working Americans have already received a large Bonus and/or Pay Increase because of our recently Passed Tax Cut & Jobs Bill....and it will only get better! We are far ahead of schedule,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Numerous companies have announced ways they’re passing savings from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on to their workers through bonuses or raises in the minimum wage.

The legislation is the signature legislative achievement of Trump’s presidency thus far.