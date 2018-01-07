President Trump touted a CNN appearance from White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, following a heated interview between Miller and CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Throughout the interview, Miller criticized CNN on multiple occasions for their coverage of Trump and the release of tell-all book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which features some unflattering accounts of Trump.



“Your network's been going 24/7 with all the salacious coverage and I know it brings a lot of you guys a lot of joy to try to stick the knife in, but the reality is that page after page after page of the book is pure false,” Miller told Tapper. “I see sections of the book where events I participated in are described and I have firsthand knowledge as they're described they're completely and utterly fraudulent.”



Tapper then challenged Miller, saying no one at CNN was “sticking knives in anybody.”



At one point, Miller defended Trump calling himself a “genius,” saying it happened to be a true statement. Tapper pushed back and said he was sure Trump was watching and was pleased by Miller’s response, causing Miller to accuse Tapper of being condescending for making the “snide remark.”



Eventually, Tapper cut the interview off.



“I think I've wasted enough of my viewers time. Thank you Stephen,” Tapper said concluding the interview.



The book’s integrity has been questioned by critics, who have pointed out several inconsistencies in Wolff’s reporting and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday pushed back against some of the allegations made in the book and called it “trashy tabloid fiction."