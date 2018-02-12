President Trump tweeted his support Sunday for a low-profile congressman set to be the Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

"Rep. Lou Barletta, a Great Republican from Pennsylvania who was one of my very earliest supporters, will make a FANTASTIC Senator," Trump tweeted.

"He is strong & smart, loves Pennsylvania & loves our Country! Voted for Tax Cuts, unlike Bob Casey, who listened to Tax Hikers Pelosi and Schumer!"

Barletta was first elected from an east-central Pennsylvania district in 2010 and is the heavy favorite for the GOP nomination ahead of a May primary election. He acquired the Republican Party's endorsement on Saturday.