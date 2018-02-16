President Trump on Friday touted special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russians as evidence that there was "no collusion" between his campaign and Russians who meddled in the 2016 race, because that meddling started in 2014, before he announced his candidacy.

"Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President," Trump tweeted on Friday as he departed Washington for Florida. "The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong — no collusion!"

Mueller's 37-page indictment accused Russian people and companies of beginning their conspiracy to sway public opinion during the election in May 2014. Trump, for whom the Russians advocated during much of their alleged scheme, did not enter the race until June 2015.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also seemed to bolster Trump's case by saying Friday that no American was a "willing participant" in the Russian scheme to influence opinion through social media posts and political events.

Mueller's indictment accused the Russians of engaging with "unwitting" Trump associates during the presidential race, but did not allege any of the unnamed Trump campaign hands knew they were communicating with Russians at the time.

The White House issued a statement shortly after Trump's tweet that repeated the claim that "NO COLLUSION between the Trump campaign and Russia" took place.

Trump called for national unity in the wake of the indictment's claims that Russians worked to create chaos and exacerbate controversy during the presidential race.

"[I]t is more important than ever before to come together as Americans. We cannot allow those seeking to sow confusion, discord, and rancor to be successful," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. "It’s time we stop the outlandish partisan attacks, wild and false allegations, and far-fetched theories, which only serve to further the agendas of bad actors, like Russia, and do nothing to protect the principles of our institutions. We must unite as Americans to protect the integrity of our democracy and our elections.”

Trump has frequently referred to the Mueller probe as a "witch hunt," and he has long characterized the Democrats' focus on Russian meddling as an effort from the Left to explain Hillary Clinton's election loss.

While the indictment Mueller unsealed on Friday noted the accused Russians directed much of their effort toward helping Trump and hurting Clinton, the indictment also alleged Russians had, at times, advocated against Trump and had advocated for a Democratic candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as well as for Trump.