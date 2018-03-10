President Trump's official Twitter account tweeted out one word, "Epic," as the commander in chief took the stage in Moon Township, Pa., for a rally Saturday evening.

Within moments the tweet was deleted.

However, several Twitter users captured the tweet in a screen grab and some poked fun at what appeared to be an errant tweet.

Sad to report the President deleted this Epic Tweet pic.twitter.com/AC8SXitipB— Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) March 11, 2018

After Trump's speech, a new tweet appeared, which started with the word "Epic," suggesting that the original tweet was sent in error before it was complete and meant to be sent out.

Epic crowd in Moon Township, Pennsylvania tonight. Thank you! Get out on Tuesday and VOTE for Rick @Saccone4PA18. Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/ckbCOsDQ2l— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

The Twitter gaffe was reminiscent of other tweets that have been sent from the account, particularly his "covfefe" tweet last year.