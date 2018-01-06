President Trump ripped into the “total loser” author of the now-released tell-all book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, claiming it was full of falsehoods, and also ratcheted up his feud with former adviser Steve Bannon.

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” Trump tweeted Friday night in response to a critical graphic of the book posted by the Republican National Committee.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Fire and Fury, which went on sale Friday, sent shockwaves throughout the political world this week as vivid excerpts were released, but the book’s integrity has been questioned by critics, who have pointed out several inconsistencies in author Michael Wolff’s reporting.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday pushed back against some of the allegations made in the book and called it “trashy tabloid fiction."

Henry Holt & Co., the book’s publisher, moved the release date up by four days after excerpts emerged, prompting Trump's legal team to submit a cease-and-desist letter to the publisher.

Content from the book led Trump to denounce Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, after it was revealed Bannon said unflattering things about Trump’s family.



Trump initially fired back, saying Bannon had "nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

Trump took it up another notch Friday night, recalling his scathing "Sloppy Steve" attack from Thursday, adding that Bannon "cried" when he was let go from the White House last year.

With Trump and Bannon's sudden feud, Bannon's financial support and future at Breitbart News have suddenly been cast into doubt.

Sanders even suggested Thursday that Breitbart should “consider” severing ties with its executive chairman.