President Trump called for Republicans to exercise the nuclear option to pass a long-term budget with a simple majority in the Senate, should the government shutdown continue for too long.

“Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border,” Trump tweeted. “The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s!”

Such a maneuver would effectively end the filibuster in the Senate, one of the few ways the party in the minority can block legislation.

Current rules require 60 votes to end debate on most measures, aside from judicial and Cabinet nominations. Democrats in the Senate changed Senate rules in order to bypass Republicans on President Obama’s judicial and Cabinet nominations, but left it in place for Supreme Court nominations.

Republicans changed Senate rules in order to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court last year.

The government is entering its second day of a shutdown because the Senate could not get the 60 votes needed to end debate on a continuing resolution passed by the House that would have kept the government open for four weeks. Negotiations are slated to continue on the Hill Sunday.