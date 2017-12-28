President Trump criticized Vanity Fair for “bending over backwards” to apologize to Hillary Clinton after the publication posted a video suggesting six New Year’s resolutions for Clinton.

“Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!” the president tweeted Thursday.

Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue and the artistic director of Conde Nast, which owns both Vanity Fair and Vogue.

According to the White House press pool, Trump was at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., when the tweet was sent.

Vanity Fair posted a video Saturday that featured six champagne-holding writers suggesting New Year’s resolutions for Clinton. The suggested resolutions included to take more photos in the woods, teach a class on alternate nostril breathing, and to “take up a new hobby in the new year.”

“Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy, literally anything that’ll keep you from running again,” one writer said.

The magazine faced backlash for the video and later apologized.

“It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark,” a spokeswoman for Vanity Fair said.

Trump later touted the economy and retail sales, and said the American people would continue to see improvements.

"Retail sales are at record numbers. We’ve got the economy going better than anyone ever dreamt - and you haven’t seen anything yet!" he tweeted.