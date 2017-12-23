President Trump visited his local golf course early Saturday morning on his first full day in West Palm Beach for the holiday weekend.

According to the White House press pool, Trump’s motorcade arrived at Trump International Golf Club around 9 a.m. local time. The president was not seen by the pool reporter.

A brief statement from a White House spokeswoman was provided to the press pool when asked with whom Trump played golf.

"President Trump is with friends and pro golfers Jim Herman, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas and his father," the statement said. "He has no scheduled public events for the afternoon."

Trump arrived in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday for the holidays, likely to spend most of his time at Mar-a-Lago. The resort, dubbed "The Winter White House," is less than five miles east of the Trump golf course.

According to an NBC News tracker, Trump has now spent 108 days as president at a Trump property. This is also his 83rd day at a golf club as president.

Trump is in West Palm Beach until New Year’s Day, according to his schedule.

There are no public events on Trump’s schedule for Saturday or Sunday, Christmas Eve.