President Trump bashed Oprah Winfrey's interviewing skills on Twitter at midnight, then dared her to challenge him in the 2020 presidential election.

"Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!" Trump tweeted overnight from his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Winfrey first appeared on 60 Minutes last fall when she spoke with Michigan voters. Her Sunday interview was a follow-up to the same group.

The former talk show host was floated as a possible Democratic candidate in the upcoming presidential election following her speech at the Golden Globe's in January. But Winfrey has said she's not running.

“And wouldn’t I know? Because if God actually wanted me to run wouldn’t God kinda tell me? And I haven’t heard that,” Winfrey told CBS’s “60 Minutes Overtime” correspondent Ann Silvio.