President Trump's aides suggested he evoke the female pronoun to remember how to pronounce Chinese President Xi Jinping's last name, according to the latest tell-all book about the Trump administration.

“The president was told to think of him as a woman and call him ‘she’,” media columnist Michael Wolff wrote in Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, referring to the Communist party leader ahead of his visit to Mar-a-Lago, Fla., in April 2017.

Previously, Trump would call Xi "Mr X-i," Wolff added in the book set to be released on Friday.

“[The Chinese] were in an agreeable mood, evidently willing to humor Trump. And they quickly figured out that if you flatter him, he flatters you,” Wolff wrote.

Trump tore into Wolff on social media Thursday for spinning "lies, misrepresentations" about the president and his family.

"I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book," Trump tweeted.

"Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!" Trump continued, referring to his former chief strategist Steve Bannon.