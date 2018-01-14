President Trump was on the golf course when a false ballistic missile alarm was sent as an emergency alert to cellphones in Hawaii, according to a CNN report.

White House correspondent Boris Sanchez said the network had learned Trump was on the golf course at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., from a White House official.

The White House later put out a statement to say Trump has been briefed on the situation.

"The President has been briefed on the state of Hawaii's emergency management exercise. This was purely a state exercise," said White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters.

It wasn't immediately clear who Trump was with when the false alarm was sent out.

Local officials and the U.S. Pacific Command have confirmed that the emergency alert was sent out in error to residents of the island chain, which recently tested out a Cold War-era nuclear warning siren in response to North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programs.