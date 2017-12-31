President Trump questioned why "smart voters" would place their trust in Democrats during the 2018 elections, claiming their policies will undo the economic gains his policies enabled the country to make during his time in office.

Why would smart voters want to put Democrats in Congress in 2018 Election when their policies will totally kill the great wealth created during the months since the Election. People are much better off now not to mention ISIS, VA, Judges, Strong Border, 2nd A, Tax Cuts & more?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

The president shared an article Sunday morning that touted the records set in the stock market during 2017.

According to Fox Business, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has set 71 new records at the closing bell for the first time, and the Dow gained more than 5,000 points since the beginning of 2017.

Trump also slammed Hillary Clinton on Sunday while again boasting the stock market's success since he stepped into office.

"If the Dems (Crooked Hillary) got elected, your stocks would be down 50% from values on Election Day. Now they have a great future - and just beginning!" Trump tweeted.