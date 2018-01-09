President Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland later this month, the White House confirmed to the Washington Examiner on Tuesday.

“The president welcomes opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "At this year’s World Economic Forum, the president looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries, and American workers.”

Trump will become the first sitting president to travel to Davos for the ritzy gathering since Bill Clinton went in 2000, according to the BBC.