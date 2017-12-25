President Trump on Monday tweeted out a short video of himself and first lady Melania Trump wishing people all over the world a merry Christmas.

"Melania and I are delighted to wish America and the entire world a very merry Christmas," Trump says to start the video.

"At this time of year, we see the best of America, and the soul of the American people," Melania Trump adds.

Melania Trump added that Americans celebrate their blessings while "we pray for peace all over the world."

The pair are shown in front of a Christmas tree. The video also contains clips of both Trumps from throughout President Trump's first year in the White House.

On her personal account, Melania Trump tweeted out screenshot of a Snapchat selfie with a Santa hat filter.

President Trump has often spoken about Christmas, both during the campaign and during his time in office, vowing Americans would be saying "Merry Christmas" again.

He tweeted on Christmas eve about how he was "proud to have led the charge against the assault" on saying "Merry Christmas."

The president and his wife are spending the holiday at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

The pair took calls Sunday from children calling into NORAD's Santa tracking hotline.

The Trumps also attended Christmas Eve church services at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla. — the same church where they were married in 2005.