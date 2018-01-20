President Trump won’t be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Saturday night for his one-year inauguration anniversary gala.

According to multiple reports, Trump is not expected to attend the event, which will double as a fundraiser, as was originally planned.

.@GOPChairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells @pbpost she does not expect @realDonaldTrump to attend big fundraiser tonight at Mar-a-Lago.— George Bennett (@gbennettpost) January 20, 2018

In addition to Saturday being the anniversary of when Trump took the oath of office, it is also the first day of the latest partial government shutdown.

Trump canceled plans to fly to Florida from Washington on Friday when it became apparent a shutdown was imminent.

An invitation for the Mar-a-Lago event said tickets are starting at $100,000 a pair, covering dinner and a photograph with Trump. Couples can also participate in a roundtable for $250,000.

The event will benefit both the Republican National Committee and Trump's presidential campaign, and it is being hosted by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel and gambling magnate Steve Wynn.

Instead, Donald Trump Jr. and/or Eric Trump are expected to attend the event in the president’s place.

Told @POTUS will not go to Mar-a-Lago anniversary party — but that Don Jr. and/or Eric are likely to attend in his stead.— Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) January 20, 2018

The festivities to celebrate Trump's first year in office have already begun at in South Florida. The Trumpette gala took place at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.