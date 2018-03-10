President Trump said people would be “so bored” if he started acting "presidential" and mocked his critics who have questioned his choice of language and non-traditional style.

“Remember I used say how easy it is to be presidential?” the president said during a rally in Moon Township, Pa., Saturday night. “But you would all be out of here right now. You would be so bored. I'm very presidential.”

Trump also mocked traditional political decorum by delivering a mock campaign speech with a more serious tone and choice of language than he normally espouses.

“See, that's easy. That's much easier than doing what I have to do,” he snarked afterwords. “But this is much more effective. This got us elected. If I came like a stiff you guys wouldn't be here tonight.”

Trump, who branded himself as a no-nonsense outsider dispensing with being “politically correct,” touted a rhetoric during the 2016 presidential campaign that left many of his critics questioning whether he could act “presidential” if he took office.