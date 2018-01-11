The Trump administration's updated Afghanistan strategy will increase the amount of military personnel and equipment deployed to the region as early as next month, according to a report published Thursday.

An additional 1,000 combat advisers will be sent to Afghanistan while drones and other hardware will also be moved overseas as part of the military's plan to boost its presence there before the spring.

Unarmed and armed drones, vehicles, helicopters, and artillery are among the items that will be shipped, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Members of Fort Benning's Army security-force assistance brigade could be deployed by February to serve as combat advisers to the Afghan National Security Forces.

Last August, President Trump approved the sending of 4,000 additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan.