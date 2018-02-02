President Trump’s approval rating has increased to 44 percent – up 4 percent from last week, according a new poll.

Now, 55 percent of Americans say they disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, a decline from 58 percent, results of the latest SurveyMonkey poll revealed.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 25-31 online, meaning Trump’s inaugural State of the Union address was only a factor for one day.

Trump’s overall approval rating has shifted between 40 and 44 percent over the course of the last month. In addition to this week, Trump also experienced a high mark in late December.

The boost in the most recent poll is due in part to a larger Republican sample, the survey said. An average of 27 percent of Republicans have been represented in polls over the past year, and 29 percent of the sample identified as Republican in this most recent poll.

Additionally, Trump is gaining more support among Republicans. Support for Trump among Republicans has remained consistently in the mid-to-high 80s the past year he has been president, but reached 89 percent in this poll for the first time.

Those who claim they “strongly approve” of Trump’s job as president also reached a record 26 percent. This number has hovered in the low-to-mid 20s from August through late December.

The SurveyMonkey poll was conducted with a national sample of 16,564 adults. The estimated margin of error is plus or minus 1 percentage points.