President Trump's weekly job approval rose to 39 percent in the final week of December, his highest rating in nearly six months, according to a Gallup poll released late Tuesday.

The last time Gallup respondents approved this highly of Trump was in a July 10-16 survey. Between then and now, Trump's approval rating has hovered between 35 percent and 38 percent.

The recent uptick may be due to his Dec. 22 signing of a tax reform bill, which prompted major companies to announce bonuses for employees.

Trump's highest approval ratings were in his first six months in office when he typically scored between 38 percent and the low- to mid-40s.

Trump's average approval rating through his 11 months in office is 39 percent.

Gallup did not post details about the number of survey respondents or margin of error.