Most Americans who watched President Trump’s inaugural State of the Union address on Tuesday said it exceeded their expectations, including 46 percent of Democrats, a new poll revealed.

Overall, 72 percent of those who viewed the address said it was somewhat or much better than they anticipated, according to the results of a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Thursday. In comparison, 22 percent said his speech was somewhat or much worse than they had predicted.

The poll was conducted online on Jan. 31, the day following the address, with a national sample of 1,992 adults.

The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.