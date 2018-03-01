President Trump’s inner circle praised White House communications director Hope Hicks for her service in the administration and wished her well with future endeavors as news of her resignation broke on Wednesday.

Hicks became one of the longest serving officials in the Trump administration, starting off as his campaign spokesperson and then following him to the White House, where she eventually served as communications director. As one of the president’s closest advisors, her departure comes as a huge blow to those in Trump’s inner circle.

"Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” Trump said in a statement shortly following Wednesday’s news.

“She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person,” the president continued. “I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future."

Similarly, chief of staff John Kelly shared his own heartfelt statement, praising Hicks as “strategic, poised and wise beyond her years.”

“She has served her country with great distinction. To say that she will be missed, is an understatement,” Kelly noted.

Others within the Trump world flooded social media with their messages to the quiet, yet powerful figure.

"There is no one that can fill the void Hope Hicks will leave behind. She is in a league of her own and no one can replace her," White House press Ssecretary Sarah Sanders tweeted Wednesday night. "Far and away one of the most talented and skilled people I’ve ever met and coming to work won’t be the same without her."

There is no one that can fill the void Hope Hicks will leave behind. She is in a league of her own and no one can replace her. Far and away one of the most talented and skilled people I’ve ever met and coming to work won’t be the same without her.— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 1, 2018

“Hope Hicks is loved & admired by all who know her. It’s with a heavy heart, but tremendous gratitude, that I wish her well in her next steps,” the president’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump tweeted.

Hope Hicks is loved & admired by all who know her. It’s with a heavy heart, but tremendous gratitude, that I wish her well in her next steps— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 28, 2018

First lady Melania Trump's communications director Stephanie Grisham also wrote: “Wishing Hope Hicks all the best! So very sad to see her go — professional, poised, talented & the best sense of humor.”

Wishing Hope Hicks all the best! So very sad to see her go - professional, poised, talented & the best sense of humor.— Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) February 28, 2018

“I love you and will miss you, Hope Hicks,” Kellyanne Conway, who served alongside Hicks on the campaign trail and then in the White House, wrote in her own brief, yet heartwarming tweet.

I love you and will miss you, Hope Hicks.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 28, 2018

Anthony Scaramucci, who had a brief stint as Trump’s communications director before Hicks took over, called her a “world class person” in his own message.

“Hope Hicks is a world class person and is going to go on to have an unbelievable career. She did an incredible job. The best is yet to come,” Scaramucci tweeted.

Hope Hicks is a world class person and is going to go on to have an unbelievable career. She did an incredible job. The best is yet to come.— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 28, 2018

Hicks quietly confirmed her resignation Wednesday afternoon in a statement expressing her gratitude to the president wishing him, and the administration, the “very best as he continues to lead our country.”

The White House said a replacement communications director will be named in the next few weeks.