Lawyers to President Trump are advising him to not interview before special counsel Robert Mueller, who is spearheading the ongoing Russia probe to determine if the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin in the 2016 election.

Trump’s lawyers are worried that Trump could be charged with lying to investigators, sources familiar with the matter told the New York Times.

Even if Trump denies an interview, it is possible Mueller could subpoena him to testify before a grand jury.



The report comes on the heels of Trump saying in he is “looking forward” to being interviewed by Mueller.

“I’m looking forward to it, actually,” Trump told reporters last month, adding that he would be willing to speak with Mueller under oath.



White House lawyer Ty Cobb cautioned afterwards that Trump was in a rush and meant only that he was willing to meet with Mueller.



“He’s ready to meet with them, but he’ll be guided by the advice of his personal counsel,” Cobb told the New York Times.

Mueller was chosen to be special counsel in May 2017 after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. In June of last year, it was reported by the Washington Post that Mueller's efforts had expanded to also look into whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.