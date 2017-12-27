President Trump's legal team is putting together a reactionary plan to cast former national security adviser Michael Flynn as a liar should he accuse President Trump or any of his top aides of wrongdoing, according to a new report.

The new strategy comes after Flynn pleaded guilty to one felony charge of lying to the FBI about his communications with the Russians during the transition period.

Because he has agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia inquiry team, Trump's attorney's are ready to fire back if Flynn points a finger at Trump and his team, three sources familiar with the strategy told the Washington Post.

The dismissive tone of the plan is notably different than how Trump has spoken about his former national security adviser in the past. Even after Flynn was let go in February after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with a Russian envoy, Trump said Flynn was a "wonderful man."

There was even talk in recent weeks that Trump could pardon Flynn.

"I don’t want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn yet,” the president said earlier this month. “We'll see what happens. Let's see."

Trump's attorneys have said in private that Flynn doesn't have any substantive dirt on his former boss, but they are readying the smear effort as a contingency plan.

Flynn faces up to five years in prison, though prosecutors say they will only recommend up to six months in prison due to Flynn's cooperation. His son, Michael Flynn Jr., a former chief of staff for his father, was also in jeopardy of being criminally charged, but the Post report said he has been spared.

Both Flynn's attorney or Trump lawyer Ty Cobb declined to comment to the Post.