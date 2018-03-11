President Trump’s legal team is weighing taking legal action to prevent an interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels from being aired on “60 Minutes,” according to a new report.

“We understand from well placed sources they are preparing to file for a legal injunction to prevent it from airing,” a person familiar with the situation told BuzzFeed News.

It’s not certain what the legal argument Trump’s lawyers would use to justify legal action, BuzzFeed reports.

The reports comes after Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted a photo of Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, with CBS News' "60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper last week.

CNN later reported that Cooper had interviewed Clifford and Avenatti, although an air date had yet to be determined.

Last week, Clifford filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against Trump, arguing their nondisclosure agreement about her "intimate” relationship with him is invalid because he never signed it. The lawsuit alleges Cohen tried to “intimidate” Clifford and “shut her up” by launching a “bogus arbitration proceeding” against her on Feb. 27.



Clifford and Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen had signed an agreement ahead of the 2016 election that prevented her from speaking about a sexual encounter between herself and Trump in 2006.

Weeks earlier, Cohen had reportedly obtained a covert temporary restraining order through a private arbitrator against Clifford, and warned her that she would face retribution for publicly disclosing details about her relationship with Trump.



Cohen admitted last month that he paid Clifford $130,000 of his own money.