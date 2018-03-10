President Trump’s military parade is expected to include period uniforms and airplanes, but no tanks so the roads in Washington, D.C., are not damaged, according to a new report.

A memo from the Pentagon to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff sent Thursday said that the parade will include “wheeled vehicles only," no tanks. The memo notes that “consideration must be given to minimize damage to local infrastructure."

Additionally, the parade will feature a “heavy air component” and will utilize older aircraft “as available.”

The Pentagon plans to hold the parade on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and will highlight the service of U.S. veterans from the Revolutionary War to present day. The event will also place an “emphasis on the price of freedom.”

The memo also said that the Old Guard Fife and Drum, a unit that performs in period uniforms, will participate in the event.

The parade could cost between $10 million and $30 million, according to an estimate from White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney last month.

"We'll see if we can do it at a reasonable cost, and if we can't, we won't do it. But the generals would love to do it, I can tell you, and so would I," Trump recently told Fox News. "I think it's great for our country in terms of being a cheerleader and the spirit."

The parade will head from the White House to the Capitol, according to the memo.

Parade Memo by Danny Chaitin on Scribd



The parade was first conceived after the 2017 Bastille Day celebration in France. Trump was a guest of French President Emmanuel Macron at the event and was impressed by the display with French troops, who marched through the streets along with military tanks and other military vehicles.