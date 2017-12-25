America’s first Twitter president has sent out hundreds of tweets since moving into the White House.

President Trump’s tweets often dominated news cycles during his first year in the Oval Office.

Here are his most retweeted tweets since Jan. 20.

15. “Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened,” Trump tweeted on Oct. 21, pledging to release the files related to former President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

The tweet gained more than 70,000 retweets.

14. Trump’s tweet on the stunning comeback by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in early February had more than 71,000 retweets.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

13. A controversial hashtag clocked in as Trump’s 13th most retweeted tweet.

“#StandForOurAnthem,” Trump tweeted Sept. 25 amid his feud with NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem before games in protest of police brutality. Trump has continued to call on players to stand, or urged their firing, for months.

The tweet was retweeted almost 74,000 times.

12. Trump called for an end to political correctness on July 4, days after a terrorist attack in London that left seven dead and almost 50 injured.

“If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” he wrote, getting almost 75,000 retweets.

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

11. The president’s tweet sending his condolences to the victims and their families of the Las Vegas massacre was also retweeted almost 75,000 times.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

10. Coming in at No. 10 is Trump’s tweet on the UCLA basketball players after he helped secure their release from China after they were accused of shoplifting.

Trump lashed out at LaVar Ball, father of UCLA player LiAngelo Ball, for being “unaccepting” of the president’s actions.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

His tweet has been shared almost 77,000 times since Nov. 19.

9. In a tweet that had more than 83,000 retweets, Trump mocked himself for his infamous “covfefe” typo.

“Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!” he wrote May 31.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

8. Trump recapped his trip to the Middle East, saying “there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology” in a June 6 tweet that garnered more than 86,000 retweets.

During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

7. The president’s more toned-down response to the Women’s March, which happened a day after his inauguration, had almost 90,000 retweets.

“Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views,” he wrote a day after millions of women across the country protested his presidency.

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

6. A tweet that included photos of Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia in May had over 96,000 shares.

Great to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Looking forward to the afternoon and evening ahead. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/JJOra0KfyR— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2017

5. and 4. Trump's tweets on Saudi Arabia apparently have sparked a lot of interest. Next on the list are a pair of threaded tweets from Nov. 6.

"I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing," Trump began, getting 108,000 retweets.

I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

The next tweet, which had 103,000 retweets, continued: "Some of those they are harshly treating have been “milking” their country for years!"

....Some of those they are harshly treating have been “milking” their country for years!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

The comments were in response to the Saudi Arabian regime being accused of conducting a purge of political of rivals as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looks toward ascension to the throne.

3. The infamous "covfefe" tweet that spawned thousands of jokes and Trump eventually deleted was one of his top retweeted tweets of 2017.

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," the tweet from May 31 read.

It had 127,000 retweets in the short time it was up.

2. Trump's second most retweeted tweet of 2017 takes aim at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The two have shared a war of words in recent months as North Korea advances its nuclear weapons capabilities.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

The "short and fat" diss has 272,000 retweets.

1. Trump's most retweeted tweet of 2017 is perhaps one of his most controversial.

On June 2, Trump tweeted a gif of himself body-slamming a wrestler with CNN's logo imposed on the wrestler's face. The tweet included #FraudNewsNetwork and #FNN, the latter likely meaning "fake news network."

It has almost 363,000 retweets.