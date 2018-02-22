President Trump’s notes from a meeting with students and parents impacted by school shootings featured various questions and a reminder to say “I hear you.”

Trump brought the notes as he hosted a listening session with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and their parents Wednesday at the White House, in addition to families who were affected by Columbine High School and Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.

Included in the list are several points including: “What would you most want me to know about your experience?” and “What can we do to help you feel safe?”

The photo, taken by an Associated Press photographer, reveals that the final point on the list was “I hear you.”

The statement prompted some to mock Trump on social media for including the reminder on the list.

TRUMP: I smell-uhh I mean *checks notes* I hear you. pic.twitter.com/Qhu5srAemw— Shayne Topp (@supershayne) February 21, 2018

Trump was caught holding these notes, which reminded him to say:



“I hear you.”



You know who would have never needed that reminder?



Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.#Parkland pic.twitter.com/fmr0KS7i7R— Charlotte Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) February 21, 2018

One of Trump’s hand-written notes reminded him to tell shooting survivors, “I hear you.”



It was performative listening. Can’t make it up. https://t.co/DmsqVGJjRR— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2018

Holy crap. A Washington Post reporter caught a photo of Trump's notes for the listening session and it's basically a reminder for him to have empathy. https://t.co/S4CuMElTiM pic.twitter.com/DQ1thlUvOW— Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) February 21, 2018

During the listening session, Trump promised the group that his administration will take action to tighten gun laws and tackle other issues that have led to mass shootings across the U.S.

"It's not going to be talk like it has been in the past," Trump said.

Trump has also instructed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to outline regulations that would outlaw "bump stocks," which modify guns to fire bullets more rapidly.

Nikolas Cruz is the 19-year-old suspect in last week's shooting at Stoneman Douglas. He is in custody and faces 17 counts of premeditated murder.