President Trump’s official work day in the Oval Office has been shrinking, giving the commander in chief more time to watch television, according to a new report.

Axios was shown copies of Trump’s private daily schedule, which revealed Trump’s demands for more “Executive Time.”

This “almost always means TV and Twitter time alone in the residence,” an official told the news outlet.

“The schedule says Trump has ‘Executive Time’ in the Oval Office every day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., but the reality is he spends that time in his residence, watching TV, making phone calls and tweeting,” the report said.

Trump typically spends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Oval Office, when he may have a couple of meetings. But he spends a large portion of the day on the phone and watching cable news in the dining room next to the Oval Office.

At the end of the day he heads back upstairs to the White House residence to make more phone calls and to watch more TV.

The Axios report noted Trump’s official work day used to be longer but the president pushed for later starts.

Trump’s public schedule usually begins with an 11 a.m. intelligence briefing.

"The time in the morning is a mix of residence time and Oval Office time but he always has calls with staff, Hill members, cabinet members and foreign leaders during this time,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told Axios. “The President is one of the hardest workers I've ever seen and puts in long hours and long days nearly every day of the week all year long.”