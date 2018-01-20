A hashtag pinning blame for the partial government shutdown on President Trump became the top worldwide trending topic on Twitter as the clock struck midnight at the end of a long Friday on Capitol Hill.

Since one hour before might #TrumpShutdown, which had become a rallying cry for Democrats opposing the short-term spending measure supported by the Republican leadership and the White House, was number one.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was one of the Democrats to use #TrumpShutdown to great effect. Earlier in the day Friday he shared a video of Trump in 2011 saying a shutdown "would be a tremendously negative mark on the president." That tweet went viral and received tens of thousands of retweets.

Meanwhile many Republicans cast blame on the Democrats for the shutdown, using a hashtag of their own: #Schumershutdown.

Included among their ranks were lawmakers and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

#SchumerShutdown was not a top trending topic as of press time.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said early Saturday morning that the Senate would soon vote on a bill to keep the government open through Feb. 8, just moments after most Democrats rejected a bill keeping it open through Feb. 16.