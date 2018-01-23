The Transportation Security Administration screened a record-high 771.5 million passengers in 2017 at the 440 airports the agency operates, it said Tuesday.

That's up more than 30 million from the 738.3 million people TSA screened in 2016.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said changes the government made to its air travel policies were among the agency's biggest achievements in 2017.

"One of TSA’s most significant accomplishments in 2017 was our work – in partnership with airports, airlines, and international partners – to raise the global baseline of aviation security. As a part of this ongoing effort, we enforced new critical security requirements for nearly 280 airports in more than 100 countries," Pekoske said in a statement issued Tuesday.

For example, the agency trained foreign aviation partners on security, crisis management, cargo security inspection, and train-the-trainer programs.

It also revised its carry-on baggage policy, which now mandates passengers remove electronics larger than a cellphone from bags before passing through checkpoints.

The agency also rolled out its biometric fingerprint technology system at the Atlanta and Denver airports in 2017. The program allows passengers to use their finger as a boarding pass and identification.